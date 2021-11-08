207,743 Shares in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Purchased by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 207,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,000. PDF Solutions makes up about 1.4% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,352,000. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 13.1% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,362,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $25.30 on Monday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $941.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.71%. The firm had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.