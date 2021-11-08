279 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $32.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,551.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,387.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,386.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,129.05.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,954 shares of company stock valued at $293,944,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

