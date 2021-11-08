292,322 Shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 292,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 507,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 44.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 894,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 273,413 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 201.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 44.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of NOMD opened at $25.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

