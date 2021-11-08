2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWOU. Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.86.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. 2U has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $59.74.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of 2U by 133.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 42.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at $77,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

