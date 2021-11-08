$3.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post $3.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.50 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $13.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.41 billion to $13.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $17.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.97 earnings per share.

GPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.40.

GPI stock traded up $3.87 on Friday, reaching $200.87. 3,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $111.73 and a twelve month high of $206.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.64 and a 200-day moving average of $169.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

