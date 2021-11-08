$338.32 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce sales of $338.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.11 million and the lowest is $323.30 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $322.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.57. 5,164,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,970. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

