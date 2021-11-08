347,374 Shares in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Acquired by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 347,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,000. Global Ship Lease comprises approximately 1.0% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,280,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at $1,211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at $3,031,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSL. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $857.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

