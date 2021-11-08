39,800 Shares in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Amyris by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

In other Amyris news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $14.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.43. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.