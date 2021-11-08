$4.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.50 and the highest is $5.32. Cigna posted earnings per share of $3.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $20.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.09 to $20.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $22.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.28 to $25.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stephens cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.90.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,870. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

