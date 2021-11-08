$404.49 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to report sales of $404.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.48 million and the lowest is $403.16 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $388.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

IART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

IART stock opened at $72.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.42. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 101,553 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after acquiring an additional 239,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

