46,699 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,960,000 after acquiring an additional 937,118 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,305,000 after buying an additional 843,401 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after buying an additional 840,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,258,000 after buying an additional 773,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after buying an additional 752,450 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $61.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

