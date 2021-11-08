$5.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report $5.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.34 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $4.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $18.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.68 billion to $19.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.09 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.19.

MA stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.67. 3,860,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,582. The company has a market capitalization of $345.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

