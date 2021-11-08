$513.17 Million in Sales Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to post sales of $513.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $511.00 million to $514.50 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $400.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $318.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,525. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.67. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $213.00 and a 52 week high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $430,340.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,873 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,924 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 858.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 29.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

