51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of 51job worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 51job during the second quarter worth about $4,757,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in 51job by 22.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in 51job by 2.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in 51job during the second quarter worth about $8,393,000.

Shares of JOBS opened at $67.14 on Monday. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

