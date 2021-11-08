$6.79 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post sales of $6.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.81 billion and the lowest is $6.78 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $26.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.23 billion to $26.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.70 billion to $32.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.14.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $1,827,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 842,164 shares of company stock valued at $230,719,807 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.96. The company had a trading volume of 212,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,075. The company has a market cap of $303.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.35, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.65 and its 200 day moving average is $252.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

