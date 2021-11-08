6,660 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth $56,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

FOUR opened at $60.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $87.61. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

