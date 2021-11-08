$7.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post $7.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.39 billion and the lowest is $7.32 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $6.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $27.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.36 billion to $27.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $29.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.92 billion to $30.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.93.

AVGO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $558.95. 1,723,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $504.89 and a 200 day moving average of $481.44. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $360.36 and a 12-month high of $563.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 106.82%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

