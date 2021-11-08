$726.45 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to post $726.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $734.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $718.60 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Shares of SPB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.80. 1,736,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,770. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $60.13 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 87,735 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

