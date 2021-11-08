$729.16 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce sales of $729.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $737.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $723.39 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $675.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Myers acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after buying an additional 280,923 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after buying an additional 165,530 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $7,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,571,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 143,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.46. 31,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,450. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

