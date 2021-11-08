729,500 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 729,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,837,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Corning at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,760,000 after acquiring an additional 259,430 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,810,000 after acquiring an additional 574,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after acquiring an additional 94,310 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,258 shares of company stock worth $3,300,590. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $38.57 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

