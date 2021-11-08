$8.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.99 and the highest is $9.24. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings of $5.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $33.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.54 to $34.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $31.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.55 to $36.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded up $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.60. The stock had a trading volume of 141,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,203. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $113.35 and a one year high of $206.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

