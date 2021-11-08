8,082 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,759,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 83,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,429,443. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $240.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.