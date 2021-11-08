8,655 Shares in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Bought by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.19. 8,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,436. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.41. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

