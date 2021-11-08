9,479 Shares in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Bought by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $2,987,614.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ACMR stock opened at $102.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 0.55. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

