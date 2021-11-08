Aave (AAVE) Price Hits $329.61 on Top Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Aave has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Aave has a market cap of $4.37 billion and $243.19 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be bought for approximately $329.61 or 0.00497947 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00052029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.73 or 0.00232243 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00097187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Aave

AAVE is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,463 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

