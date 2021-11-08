AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,079,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 128,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.62.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $117.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $207.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

