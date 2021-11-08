AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.630-$12.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.20 billion-$56.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.28 billion.
NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.00. 193,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,933,929. The firm has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $94.67 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.62.
In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
