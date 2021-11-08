AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.630-$12.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.20 billion-$56.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.28 billion.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.00. 193,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,933,929. The firm has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $94.67 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.62.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

