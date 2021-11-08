Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Gap Down to $361.71

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $361.71, but opened at $353.59. Abiomed shares last traded at $358.46, with a volume of 903 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.79.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 10.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Abiomed by 0.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Abiomed by 12.2% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Abiomed by 135.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Abiomed by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

