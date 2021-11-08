Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Accuray in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. Accuray has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $509.72 million, a PE ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 1.85%.

In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $122,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Spine sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $28,733.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650 and sold 53,430 shares valued at $248,241. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,369,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accuray by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 813,424 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after buying an additional 348,644 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 16.5% in the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

