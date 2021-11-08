Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after purchasing an additional 211,863 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Barclays reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.39. 93,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911,157. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

