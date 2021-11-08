AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for AcuityAds in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Desjardins also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$30.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.54 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AT. Roth Capital downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.31.

Shares of AT opened at C$5.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$329.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of C$5.26 and a 52-week high of C$33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.14.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.