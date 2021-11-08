AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for AcuityAds in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Desjardins also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$30.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.54 million.
Shares of AT opened at C$5.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$329.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of C$5.26 and a 52-week high of C$33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.14.
AcuityAds Company Profile
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
