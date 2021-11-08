AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AcuityAds from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital cut AcuityAds from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Desjardins decreased their target price on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of ATY stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.99 million and a PE ratio of 24.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

