AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities lowered shares of AcuityAds (TSE:AT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has C$8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$18.50.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.31.

Shares of TSE AT opened at C$5.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$329.87 million and a PE ratio of 29.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.14. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$5.26 and a 12-month high of C$33.08.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$30.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

