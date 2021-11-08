Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.80

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 1099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,428 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.