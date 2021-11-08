Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter.

ADES opened at $7.11 on Monday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65.

Separately, TheStreet raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74,695 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.95% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

