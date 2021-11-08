AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) by 143.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,133 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 1.36% of AFC Gamma worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFCG. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,055,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AFCG shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG).

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.