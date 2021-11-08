Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) versus Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) and Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Prudential Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.00 $3.09 million N/A N/A Prudential Bancorp $50.33 million 2.28 $9.56 million $1.12 13.17

Prudential Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Bancorp has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Affinity Bancshares and Prudential Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Prudential Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Prudential Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.69%. Given Prudential Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prudential Bancorp is more favorable than Affinity Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Prudential Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.36% 0.95% Prudential Bancorp 15.29% N/A N/A

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

