Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Head to Head Analysis

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Affirm alerts:

This table compares Affirm and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million 51.29 -$430.92 million N/A N/A Zillow Group $3.34 billion 5.02 -$162.12 million ($0.42) -157.55

Zillow Group has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Affirm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Affirm and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 5 9 0 2.53 Zillow Group 2 12 12 0 2.38

Affirm presently has a consensus price target of $127.60, suggesting a potential downside of 22.30%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $129.41, suggesting a potential upside of 95.57%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Affirm.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -48.51% -32.07% -9.42% Zillow Group -4.36% -3.14% -2.04%

Summary

Zillow Group beats Affirm on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.