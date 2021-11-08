Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Aflac stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $57.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

