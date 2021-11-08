Agiliti (AGTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Agiliti has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. On average, analysts expect Agiliti to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGTI stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $621,822.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,922 shares of company stock worth $1,418,773.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,432,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

