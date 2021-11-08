Aigang (AIX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a market cap of $1.30 million and $119,389.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aigang has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00050520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00225622 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00096078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

