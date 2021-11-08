Aion Achieves Market Cap of $90.13 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Aion has a total market cap of $90.13 million and $7.32 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,684.89 or 1.00190123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00055095 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.53 or 0.00542291 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.10 or 0.00308267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00164045 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00014142 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001412 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 497,936,759 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars.

