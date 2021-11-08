Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.08.

ABNB opened at $201.62 on Friday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $126.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.05.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 112.76% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,409,632 shares of company stock valued at $215,737,004 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

