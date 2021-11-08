Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given New $80.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALBO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.80.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 12.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.