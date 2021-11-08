Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $307.81 million and $54.98 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00253646 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00103902 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00137135 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002708 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000114 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

