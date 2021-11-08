Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

