Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $158.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $304.00.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.58.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

