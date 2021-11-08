Alight (ALIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Alight has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($33.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter.

NYSE:ALIT opened at $11.13 on Monday. Alight has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALIT. DA Davidson began coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alight in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Alight Company Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

