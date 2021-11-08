Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.36

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 213612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $871.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

