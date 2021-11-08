Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) & Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Financial Review

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Allegiant Travel shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Allegiant Travel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiant Travel has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Travel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -19.80% -23.44% -6.01% Allegiant Travel 7.71% -0.35% -0.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Travel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 1 8 6 0 2.33 Allegiant Travel 0 2 8 1 2.91

Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.95%. Allegiant Travel has a consensus target price of $254.27, suggesting a potential upside of 31.92%. Given Spirit Airlines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than Allegiant Travel.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Travel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $1.81 billion 1.50 -$428.70 million ($8.48) -2.95 Allegiant Travel $990.07 million 3.52 -$184.09 million $6.30 30.60

Allegiant Travel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiant Travel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allegiant Travel beats Spirit Airlines on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co. engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline. The Airline segment operates as a single business unit and includes all scheduled service air transportation, ancillary air-related products and services, third party products and services, fixed fee contract air transportation, and other airline-related revenue. The Sunseeker Resort segment represents activity related to the development and construction of Sunseeker Resort in Southwest Florida, as well as the operation of Kingsway Golf Course. The Other non-Airline segment includes the Teesnap golf course management solution and Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

